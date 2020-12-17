Book Buzz

BALDWIN — A reminder that the Pathfinder Community Library is "curbside service only" until further notice. Go to our website at pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010 for more information.

Don't forget to stop by for our "Children's Christmas Gift Giveaway" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 19. Goodie bags with crafts, snacks, and other fun things will be distributed outside the library. Please wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other people not in your household.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "A Heartfelt Christmas Promise" by Nancy Naigle (fiction). A perfect gift that captures the spirit of the season, USA Today bestselling author Nancy Naigle’s, "A Heartfelt Christmas Promise" celebrates the holidays, small-town traditions, and the generosity of love between two lost souls who find everything they ever wanted in each other.

NEW MYSTERY: "How to Raise an Elephant" by Alexander McCall Smith, "Every Now and Then" by Lesley Kagen, "Dark Highway" by Lisa Gray, "Fortune and Glory: a Stephanie Plum novel" by Janet Evanovich, "Anonymous" by Elizabeth Breck, "Hot to Trot" by M.C. Beaton, "You Betrayed Me" by Lisa Jackson, and "Can't Never Tell" by Cathy Pickens (large print).

NEW FICTION: "Man of War" by Sean Parnell, "Elsewhere" (large print) by Dean Koontz, "He Started It" by Samantha Downing, "Next to Last Stand" by Craig Johnson, "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson, "Daylight" by David Baldacci (large print), and "The Law of Innocence: a Lincoln lawyer novel" by Michael Connelly.

NEW KIDS: "Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey" by Susan Wojciechowski.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich, "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, "Outsider" by Linda Castillo, "The Sentinel" by Lee Child, "The 20th Victim" by James Patterson, "Truly, madly, deeply" by Karen Kingsbury, "After the End" by James Patterson, and "The Medical Examiner" by James Patterson.

NEW DVD: "A Christmas Carol", "Upside-Down Magic", "The Nutcracker", "This Means War", and "Star Wars Rebels".