Book Buzz

BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Book of the Week: "Deacon King Kong," by James McBride (fiction). In September 1969, a fumbling, cranky old church deacon known as Sportcoat shuffles into the courtyard of the Cause Houses housing project in south Brooklyn, pulls a .38 from his pocket, and, in front of everybody, shoots the project's drug dealer at point-blank range. The reasons for this desperate burst of violence and the consequences that spring from it lie at the heart of Deacon King Kong, James McBride's funny, moving novel brings to vivid life the people affected by the shooting: the victim, the African-American and Latinx residents who witnessed it, the white neighbors, the local cops assigned to investigate, the members of the Five Ends Baptist Church where Sportcoat was deacon, the neighborhood's Italian mobsters, and Sportcoat himself.

New Fiction: "Man of the Year," by Caroline Louise Walker, "Grown Ups," by Emma Jane Unsworth, "Where You're All Going," by Joan Frank, "If it Bleeds," by Stephen King, "Thick as Thieves," by Sandra Brown, "The Alice Network," by Kate Quinn, "Deacon King Kong," by James McBride, "Home Again," by Kristin Hannah, and "1st Case," by James Patterson.

New Mystery: "The Bone Jar," by S.W. Kane, "The Girl Beneath the Sea," by Andrew Mayne, "Cross Her Heart," by Melinda Leigh, and "A Longer Fall," by Charlaine Harris.

New Non Fiction: "Evicted: poverty and profit in the American city," by Matthew Desmond, "The Devil's Harvest," by Jessica Garrison, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors: the investigation of Donald Trump," by Jeffrey Toobin, and "Wave," by Sonali Deraniyagala.

New Paperback: "Till the End of Time," by Patti Berg, "Dylan," by Linda Lael Miller, "The Last Boyfriend," by Nora Roberts, "You Say it First," by Susan Mallery, "The Perfect Hope," by Nora Roberts, "Never Judge a Lady by Her Cover," by Sarah MacLean, "Silent Witness," by Richard North Patterson, and "The Prisoner," by Alex Berenson.