Third Coast Swing performs at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin. (Submitted photo)

BALDWIN -- The Baldwin summer concert series "Sounds from the Forest/Echo through the Timber" sponsored by the Wenger Pavilion Committee continues this week at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.

U'Neek, a high energy R&B, Motown, Pop, Soul and Jazz sound, will be featured at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. U'Neek is an old school R&B band out of Muskegon. They play a mixture of music from 70s and 80s, funk, classic rock and R&B.

Third Coast Swing will perform at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26. The group brings an energetic mix of blues harp and vocals. They specialize in Manouch/Swing Jazz popularized by guitarist Django Reinhardt.

Concerts are held each Saturday and Wednesday with a different band at each concert, through Labor Day Weekend.

You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs or remain in your car to enjoy two hours of live music provided free to the community.

We will assist in parking to allow the best visual field possible and the music will be transmitted by a short-range transmitter on FM 99.3 using your car radio. This will allow those who wish to remain distanced to enjoy the concert.

The seating area for lawn chairs will be to the west and the south of the pavilion. Parking will be in the southern parking lots with cars staggered for spacing and ease of exit.

Your safety and the safety of our musicians are of utmost importance to us. We are asking that everyone maintain social distancing and the use of facial covering is expected, encouraged, and appreciated.

Stations will be available with disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves.

This is the 28th season of the Baldwin Summer Concert Series and we were pleased to find a way to continue with this summertime tradition for Baldwin in spite of the difficulties we face this year.

The generous support of The Lake County Community Foundation, the Baldwin Downtown Development Authority, and the Lake Osceola State Bank provided us the opportunity to move forward with this season and we have been given strong support from local businesses and community members.

We welcome donations to meet the cost of the concerts.