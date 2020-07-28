Baldwin schools to have draft of reopening plan by Friday Board of education will meet to approve plans Aug. 10

BALDWIN -- After weeks of working to come up with a plan to safely bring students back to school, Baldwin Community Schools will soon have a completed return-to-school plan ready for review.

"We hope to have a draft of our plans available for review on Friday, July 24," Baldwin Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.

As required by the state, the school district must have a plan submitted no later than Aug. 15, or seven days prior to the start of school. Students at Baldwin will return to school Aug. 24.

So far, Heitmeyer said the school district has been working to come up with plans that meet state requirements in each of the state's reopening phases.

"School staff, community partners and our vendors have been meeting to put together a plan for school in 2020-21. Per the directive from Gov. Whitmer in Executive Order 142, the district must put together three different plans. We are working on those plans," he said.

Currently, in phase four of reopening, schools must require staff to wear face masks, students to wear masks when not in their designated classrooms, enhanced cleaning practices and more.

While working through the major state requirements of each phase, Heitmeyer said Baldwin is partnering with those in the community to ensure a return that makes sense for students locally as well.

"Our staff continues to work with Family Health Care, the Baldwin Promise, Axium, True North and Chartwells to ensure student and staff safety and security," Heitmeyer said.

The Baldwin Community Schools Board of Education will meet Aug. 10 to approve a final plan.