BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools Child and Adolescent Health Center is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon.

From 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, students ages 12 and older and their parents and caregivers will be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. Those who would like a vaccine are asked to bring a drivers license and insurance card, if they have one.

In addition, there will be games, prizes and hotdogs, along with free basic haircuts by Dustin and backpack/school supply giveaways to help students prepare for the new school year.

All three FDA approved vaccines will be available, however, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for teens ages 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for those ages 18 and older.

For more information on the vaccine, including how it works and safety, visit dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.

IF YOU GO

• What: Pop-up vaccine clinic and back to school event.

• Who: For students of Baldwin Community Schools and their parents/caregivers.

• When: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4

• Where: Baldwin Community Schools Child and Adolescent Health Center, 525 Fourth St., Baldwin.

• Cost: Free