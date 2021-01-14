Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event Coat giveaway to take place in January, February

The Share the Warmth event is set to take place every weekend during January and February at Baldwin's Hollister Park. The first of these events taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, weather permitting. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) less The Share the Warmth event is set to take place every weekend during January and February at Baldwin's Hollister Park. The first of these events taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, weather ... more Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Ever since last spring, Patty Bergman and her friend Lonnie Troutwine wanted to find a way to reach out and support the community which they reside.

That is why the pair decided to initiate "Share the Warmth," a self-serve coat giveaway that is set to take place every weekend during January and February at Baldwin's Hollister Park.

Bergman said she is planning on the first of these events taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, weather permitting.

"I started with the village (of Baldwin) to get the special-use permit to be able to do this," Bergman said. "It's a-go for January and February and we're just going to see how much it's needed this time of year."

Bergman, who originally hails from Sand Lake, said she actually borrowed this idea from her hometown, which recently orchestrated a similar event to much appreciation of the community.

The event was initially intended to begin in December but, after only a slight delay, is proceeding full speed ahead.

Coats will be displayed on the fence at Hollister Park.

"I'll have (the coats) covered in plastic and labeled," Bergman said. "I'm hoping I don't have to man it; it's not a drop-off, it's a take-one-and-go."

Since announcing the coat giveaway, Bergman said she's received nearly 50 donations, one coming from as far away as Texas, from a family who formerly resided in the Baldwin area.

Individuals who are interested in donating to Share the Warmth can contact Bergman via her Facebook page.

Bergman said she will be accepting donations, so long as they are made prior to the weekend, and stressed that Share the Warmth is not intended for drop-offs or on-site donations of any kind.