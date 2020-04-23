Baldwin kicks off remote learning plan District to meet academic and non-academic needs

BALDWIN -- After several weeks in the making, Baldwin Community Schools implemented its remote learning plan this week.

"You never know what you can do when you're under pressure, and I think we've done it well with what we've been faced with," BCS Board of Education President Shawn Washington said.

The hybrid plan kicked off Monday, with options for students with and without internet access.

According to data shown at a BCS Board of Education meeting Wednesday, less than 50% of students across the school district have access to internet or electronic devices.

"This data really helped to drive decisions that were made in the end," BCS Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.

Because of this, the school district outlined in its plan options for students to learn through a packet or an electronic device.

Data collected through school surveys also showed a majority of Baldwin students would prefer to learn from packets even if they have internet access at home.

However, members of the board of education said teachers would still make regular contact with all students, regardless of whether or not they choose to learn virtually.

"We're still going to do Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts and those kinds of things ... but a lot of our families were interested in the packets," Heitmeyer said.

For students who prefer virtual learning but do not have access to electronic devices, Chromebooks were provided by the school district.

In addition, the plan also outlined ways the school would keep up with students' non-academic needs, such as through providing mental health services as well as continuing its food distribution program.

On Monday, the district served 2,475 meals to Baldwin students, and recently began serving dinners to families as well.

"I just want to thank everybody who has helped through this process. It's been incredible," Heitmeyer said. "So many people have stepped up and made some really good things happen."

For more information about the remote learning plan, visit baldwin.k12.mi.us.