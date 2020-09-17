Baldwin man arrested for burning down cottage No one injured

IDLEWILD -- A Baldwin man is facing charges in Lake County after allegedly burning down an unoccupied cottage last week.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a structure fire on Sept. 10 on East St. Augustine Street in Idlewild.

Det./Lt. Brad Nixon said the cottage was a total loss, but there was no one inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

During the initial investigation, Nixon said the cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious.

"There was no electricity going to the residence, and they don't start on fire on their own," he said.

After reviewing footage from a surveillance camera in the area, a suspect was identified by police and taken into custody for arson on Sept. 11.

The 24-year-old man, whose name has not been released pending arraignment in Lake County's Trial Court, is currently lodged at the jail.

Nixon said the case is still being investigated, but there are no other people suspected of being involved.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.