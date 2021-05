BALDWIN — With summer right around the corner, organizers of outdoor concert series have been locking in bands.

Baldwin Summer Concerts kicks off its 2021 season June 23 with its "Echo Through the Timber" and "Sounds from the Forest" series. From 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, live bands will perform a variety of music at Wenger Pavilion behind Jones Ice Cream in Baldwin.