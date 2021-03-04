Baldwin JV team overpowers Manistee Catholic

BALDWIN - Baldwin's junior varsity played at Brethren on Thursday and lost 44-41.

"We had a rough shooting night," Baldwin coach Shawn Williams said.

Chris Brown had five points and Anthony Austin had four.

Baldwin won 48-41 over Manistee Catholic at home on Monday.

"Everyone contributed and played good," he said. "I'm proud of my guys."

Anthony Austin had 18 points while SJ Hossler had seven and Javon Hawkins had six. Logan Pontz had four.

The last time, the JV team beat MCC on a buzzer shot.

Baldwin's junior varsity team is set to play Mesick at home on Thursday and Bear Lake on Friday.