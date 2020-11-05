BOOK BUZZ

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday to check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Three Moons Over Sedona" by Sherry Wartzler (fiction). Georgia Mae Brown has always lived an ordinary life. That is, until her husband dies in the arms of a younger woman. Six weeks after his death, Georgia slides behind the wheel of her husband’s beloved 1976 Fleetwood convertible, starts the engine and just keeps driving. Empowered by a volatile mix of freedom and retribution, Georgia begins a journey of a lifetime. Traveling two thousand-miles to Sedona, Arizona. Three Moons Over Sedona is an odyssey of the human heart, filled with secrets, regrets and finally forgiveness. Georgia is a survivor who learns that although you can never run away from yourself, you can—through pure determination—become the person you were always meant to be.

NEW PAPERBACK: "California Girls" by Susan Mallery, "Bombshell" by Catherine Coulter, "Candy Cane Murder" by Joanne Fluke, "The Neighbor" by Lisa Gardner, "Promise, Texas" by Debbie Macomber, "The Bodies Left Behind" by Jeffery Deaver, "The Reckoning" by John Grisham, "The Secret Soldier" by Alex Berenson, "Sour Puss" by Rita Mae Brown, "The Last Victim" by Karen Robards, "Off the Grid" by P.J. Tracy, "The Eleventh Commandment" by Jeffrey Archer, "Gold Mine" by Wilbur Smith, "Touch the Horizon" by Iris Johansen, "Dying for You" by Beverly Barton, "Honor Among Thieves" by Jeffrey Archer, and "Liberty" by Stephen Coonts.

NEW FICTION: "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts, "A Time for Mercy (large print) by John Grisham, "Beachside Beginnings" by Sheila Roberts, and "No Stone Unturned: a forensic instincts" by Andrea Kane.

NEW DVD'S: "The King of Staten Island", "Belgravia", "Firefly", "The High Note", "Mighty Oak", "Blood Quantum", "Bad Moms", "Act of Valor", "Should Have Left", "Like a Boss", and "The Hunt".