BOOK BUZZ: Snowy weather means it's a good time to curl up with a good book from Pathfinder

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library this week and check out these new titles. Long winter nights means it's the perfect time to curl up with a good book.

Book of the week

"Michigan Haunts: Public Places, Eerie Spaces" by Jon Milan (nonfiction). Michigan has two beautiful peninsulas that are connected by stories, legends, and mysteries. This book is the perfect glove-compartment companion for exploring those paranormal parts of the Mitten State, as most of these hotels, restaurants, theaters, lighthouses, and other places are open to the public. This road trip to "the other side," filled with hauntings, ghost towns and bizarre tales of murder and mayhem, draws from more than 300 years of Michigan history — from the notoriously haunted remote lighthouses like Seul Choix in the Upper Peninsula to Eloise, one of the most famous psychiatric asylums in America, to the legend of Lover's Leap on Mackinac Island. Here is a guide to all that and more. "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" once offered $100,000 to anyone who could solve the strange phenomenon of the Paulding Lights near Watersmeet.

New large print

"The Sound and the Furry: A Chet and Bernie Mystery" by Spencer Quinn, "A Fistful of Collars" by Spencer Quinn, "Cross Her Heart" by Sarah Pinorough, "The Paris Diversion" by Chris Pavone, "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, "Those Other Women" by Nicola Moriarty.

New audio books on CD

"Criss Cross" by James Patterson, "Trail of the Mountain Men" by William W. Johnstone, "Revenge of the Mountain Men" by William W. Johnstone, "Treason" by Stuart Woods, "The Secrets She Keeps" by Michael Robotham.

New nonfiction

"Food Rules: An Eater's Manual" by Michael Pollan, "Growing Up" by Russell Baker, "84, Charing Cross Road" by Helene Haniff, "Fish and Wild Game Classics" by Fred Trost, "Quilt Toppings" by Melody Crust, "The Golden Retriever" by Jason Smith.

New young adult

"The Secret of the Old Clock" by Carolyn Keene, "The Sisters Grimm" by Michael Buckley, "Seven Wild Sisters" by Charles De Lint, "Ever After High: No. 2 The Unfairest of Them All" by Shannon Hale, "Dog Man Fetch-22" by Dav Pilkey, "The Complete Guide to Drawing Manga" by Sonia Leong.