BOOK BUZZ: Pathfinder closed due to coronavirus concerns

BALDWIN — Pathfinder Community Library closed at noon March 17, effective through April 5.

Due dates for books, movies and magazines will be extended automatically and no overdue fines will be assessed.

"The health and safety of library staff, patrons and community members is the top priority during this unprecedented time and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding," the library stated in a news release.

Book of the week

"The Little Paris Bookshop" by Nina George (fiction). Monsieur Perdu calls himself a literary apothecary. From his floating bookstore in a barge on the Seine, he prescribes novels for the hardships of life. Using his intuitive feel for the exact book a reader needs, Perdu mends broken hearts and souls. The only person he can't seem to heal through literature is himself; he's still haunted by heartbreak after his great love disappeared. She left him with only a letter, which he has never opened. After Perdu is finally tempted to read the letter, he hauls anchor and departs on a mission to the south of France, hoping to make peace with his loss and discover the end of the story. Joined by a bestselling but blocked author and a lovelorn Italian chef, Perdu travels along the country’s rivers, dispensing his wisdom and his books, showing that the literary world can take the human soul on a journey to heal itself. Filled with warmth and adventure, "The Little Paris Bookshop" is a love letter to books, meant for anyone who believes in the power of stories to shape people's lives.

New in paperback

"Meant to be Yours" by Susan Mallery, "Play Dirty" by Sandra Brown, "Fire Lover" by Joseph Wambaugh, "Angels at the Table" by Debbie Macomber, "Do No Harm" by Gregg Hurwitz, "Amish Outsider" by Marla Perry.

New DVDs

"Harriet," "Terminator Dark Fate," "Black and Blue," "The Addams Family 2020," "Abominable," "Frozen II," "Ford vs. Ferrari," "Midway," "21 Bridges," "A Feeling of Home," "Parasite," "Sandton," "One Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Blood Work," "Little Women," "Happy Feet" and March of the Penguins."

New nonfiction

"Hunting Dabblers" by Wade Bourne, "Hunting the Whitetail Deer" by Tom Hayes, "Getting the Most out of Modern Water Fowling" by John Cartier, "Hydroponics: The Ultimate Step-by-Step Guide to Effective Home Gardening" by Gary Carter, "Cold River Running" by David Cassuto, "Last of the Saddle Tramps" by Melanie Wilkins, "One Thousand Gifts: A Dare to Live Fully Right Where You are" by Ann Voskamp, "Vegetarian Italian Cooking" by Gabriella Rossi, "Speeches that Changed the World" by Simon Sebag Montefiore.