BOOK BUZZ: New titles added to Pathfinder collection

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new books added to the collection this week.

Book of the week

"Two Girls Down" by Louisa Luna (fiction). When two young sisters disappear from a strip mall parking lot in a small Pennsylvania town, their devastated mother hires an enigmatic bounty hunter, Alice Vega, to help find the girls. Immediately shut out by a local police department already stretched thin by budget cuts and the growing OxyContin and meth epidemic, Vega enlists the help of a disgraced former cop, Max Caplan. "Cap" is a man trying to put the scandal of his past behind him and move on, but Vega needs his help to find the girls, and she will not be denied. With little to go on, Vega and Cap will go to extraordinary lengths to untangle a dangerous web of lies, false leads and complex relationships to find the girls before time runs out, and they are gone forever.

New fiction

"American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins, "The Toughest Indian in the World" by Sherman Alexie, "Old Bones" by Preston and Child, "The Little Paris Bookshop" by Nina George, "Stealth" by Stuart Woods, "The Human Body: A Novel" by Paolo Giordano, "Hell or High Water" by Julie Ann Walker.

New large print

"The Museum of Desire" by Jonathan Kellerman, "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb, "Perfect Little Children" by Sophie Hannah, "The Hollows" by Jess Montgomery, "When You See Me" by Lisa Gardner, "Finding Love at Home" by Jerry Eicher.

New nonfiction

"Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends" by Peter Schweizer, "Migraine: A History" by Katherine Foxhall, "Tightrope" by Nicholas Kristof, "An Album of Memories: Personal Histories from the Greatest Generation" by Tom Brokaw.

New kids

"Giddy Goat" by Jamie Rix, "King Bidgood's in the Bathtub" by Audrey Wood, "Pepito the Brave" by Scott Beck, "Olive and the Magic Hat" by Eileen Christelow, "A Parade of Elephants" by Kevin Henkes.