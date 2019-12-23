BOOK BUZZ: New titles added to Pathfinder collection

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

Book of the week

"The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern (fiction). Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in Vermont when he discovers a mysterious book hidden in the stacks. As he turns the pages, entranced by tales of lovelorn prisoners, key collectors, and nameless acolytes, he reads something strange: a story from his own childhood. Bewildered by this inexplicable book and desperate to make sense of how his own life came to be recorded, Zachary uncovers a series of clues — a bee, a key and a sword — that lead him to a masquerade party in New York, to a secret club, and through a doorway to an ancient library hidden far below the surface of the earth.

New nonfiction

"Fire Road: The Napalm Girl's Journey Through the Horrors of War to Faith, Forgiveness and Peace" by Kim Phuc Phan Thi, "Cannabis for Chronic Pain: A Proven Prescription for Using Marijuana to Relieve Your Pain and Heal Your Life" by Dr. Rav Ivker, "Heal Your Headache: The 1-2-3 Program for Taking Charge of Your Pain" by David Buchholz, "How Not to Die: Discover Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease" by Michael Greger, "From Vines to Wines: The Complete Guide to Growing Grapes and Making Your Own Wine" by Jeff Cox, "Battleground Atlantic: How the Sinking of a Single Japanese Submarine Assured the Outcome of WWII" by Richard Billings.

New paperback

"Unspeakable" by Sandra Brown, "Grass Roots: A Will Lee Novel" by Stuart Woods, "Don't Talk to Strangers" by Amanda Kyle Williams, "Leverage in Death" by J.D. Robb, "Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel" by Lee Child, "Ambush at Mustang Canyon" by Mike Kearby, "Summer Island" by Kristin Hannah.

New DVDs

"The Secret Life of Pets 2," "Olive, the Other Reindeer," "Toy Story 4," "Inside Man, Most Wanted," "MA Get Home Safe," "A Score to Settle," "Jarhead: Law of Return," "A Dog's Journey."

New fiction

"The Storm" by Clive Cussler, "What Rose Forgot" by Nevada Barr, "What Happens in Paradise" by Erin Hilderbrand (large print), "The Pharaoh's Secret" by Clive Cussler.