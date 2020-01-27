BOOK BUZZ: New titles added at Pathfinder this week

Book of the week

"Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (fiction). Alix Chamberlain is a woman who gets what she wants and has made a living, with her confidence-driven brand, showing other women how to do the same. So she is shocked when her babysitter, Emira Tucker, is confronted while watching the Chamberlains' toddler one night, walking the aisles of their local high-end supermarket. The store's security guard, seeing a young, black woman out late with a white child, accuses Emira of kidnapping 2-year-old Briar. A small crowd gathers, a bystander films everything, and Emira is furious and humiliated. Alix resolves to make things right. But Emira herself is aimless, broke, and wary of Alix's desire to help. At 25, she is about to lose her health insurance and has no idea what to do with her life. When the video of Emira unearths someone from Alix's past, both women find themselves on a crash course that will upend everything they think they know about themselves, and each other.

New fiction

"The Gift - Witch & Wizard" by James Patterson, "Genesis" by Robin Cook, "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano, "The Injustice" by James Patterson, "The River Murders" by James Patterson, "The Country Guesthouse" by Robyn Carr, "What Holds Us Together" by Sandi Ward, "Treason" by Stuart Woods, "Mr. Nobody" by Catherine Steadman, "The Silence of the Girls" by Pat Barker, "Mercy Road" by Ann Howard Creel, "Night Flim" by Marisha Pessl, "Meg & Jo" by Virginia Kantra.

New nonfiction

"Tales From the Detroit Tigers Dugout" by Jack Ebling, "The Rule" by Larry Hite, "An October to Remember" by Brendan Donely, "A Serial Killer in Nazi Berlin" by Scott Andrew Selby, "Hunting With Hank" by Dez Young, "The Good and Beautiful Community: Following the Spirit, Extending Grace, Demonstrating Love" by James Bryan Smith.

New audio books

"Rogue" by Danielle Steel, "The Sherbrooke Twins" by Catherine Coulter, "Criss Cross" by James Patterson, "On the Run" by Iris Johansen, "An Accidental Woman" by Barbara Delinsky, "The Search" by Nora Roberts, "R is for Ricochet" by Sue Grafton, "The Sun Flowers" by Richard Paul Evans, "Toxic Bachelors" by Danielle Steel, "The Last Boyfriend" by Nora Roberts.

New DVDs

"Country Music" by Ken Burns, "Judy," "Downton Abbey," "Maleficent Mistress of Evil," "Little Women - Katherine Hepburn," "London Has Fallen," "The Ultimate Gift," "A Discovery of Witches," "Overcomer."