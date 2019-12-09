BOOK BUZZ: Christmas party for kids scheduled at library

BALDWIN — The public is welcome to stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out new titles added to the collection this week.

The library's Christmas party for kids will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 812 Michigan Ave.

Book of the week

"The Christmas Spirits on Tadd Street" by Karen White (fiction). Melanie Trenholm should be anticipating Christmas with nothing but joy — after all, it's the first Christmas she and her husband, Jack, will celebrate with their twin babies. But the ongoing excavation of the centuries-old cistern in the garden of her historic Tradd Street home has been a huge millstone, both financially and aesthetically. Local students are thrilled by the possibility of unearthing more Colonial-era artifacts at the cistern, but Melanie is concerned by the ghosts connected to the cistern that have suddenly invaded her life and her house — and at least one of them is definitely not filled with holiday cheer ...

New mystery

"Kisscut" by Karin Slaughter, "Angel Eyes" by Ace Atkins, "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (large print), "The Butterfly Girl" by Rene Denfeld, "To the Land of Long Lost Friends" by Alexander McCall-Smith, "Cut and Run" by Mary Burton.

New fiction

"The Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (large print), "The Deserter" by Nelson DeMille, "Nothing to See Here" by Kevin Wilson, "The Topeka School" by Ben Lerner, "The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts, "1st to Die: Women's Murder Club Series" by James Patterson, "Noel Street" (large print), "The Dog I Loved" by Susan Wilson, "All That's Bright and Gone" by Eliza Nellums, "Black Market" by James Patterson.

New nonfiction

"The Universe in a Nutshell" by Stephen Hawking, "Blood" by Allison Moorer, "Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl" by Jeannie Vanasco, "A Warning" by Anonymous, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace" by Nikki Haley, "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince, "Lost Child: The True Story of a Girl Who Couldn't Ask for Help" by Torey Hayden. "Trout Stream Insects: An Orvis Stream Side Guide" by Dick Pobst.