BOOK BUZZ: Check out new titles at Pathfinder

BALDWIN — The public is encouraged to stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and see new titles added to the collection this week.

Quote of the week

"Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home." — Anna Quindlen

Book of the week

"The Blink of a Eye" by Rikke Schmidt Kjargaard (nonfiction). It was New Year’s Day. Rikke Schmidt Kjaergaard, a young mother and scientist, was celebrating with family and friends when she was struck down with a sudden fever. Within hours, she’d suffered multiple organ failure and was clinically dead. Then, brought back to the edge of life — trapped in a near-death coma — she was given a 5% chance of survival. She awoke to find herself completely paralyzed, with blinking as her sole means of communicating with the outside world. "The Blink of an Eye" is Rikke’s gripping account of being locked inside her own body, and what it took to painstakingly relearn every basic life skill — from breathing and swallowing, speaking and walking, to truly living again. Much more than an account of recovery against all odds, this is, at its heart, a celebration of love, family, and every little thing that matters when life hangs in the balance.

New fiction

"The Guardians" by John Grisham, "The Innocents" by Michael Vanasco, "The Song of Hartgrove Hall" by Natasha Solomons, "Rituals" by Kelley Armstrong, "Lethal Agent" by Vince Flynn (large print), "Chances Are" by Richard Russo, "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson, "The Autobiography of Santa Claus" by Jeff Guinn, "Everything Inside" by Edwidge Danticat, "London Bridges" by James Patterson, "Find Me" by Andre Aciman, "The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek" by Rhett McLaughlin, "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci, "Joyful" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "Eyes at the Window" by Evie Yoder Miller.

New nonfiction

"Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson, "Know My Name: A Memoir" by Chanel Miller, "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life" by Tim McGraw, "Hero of Hacksaw Ridge: The Gripping True Story that Inspired the Movie" by Booton Herndon, "The Blink of an Eye: A Memoir of Dying and Learning How to Live Again" by Rikke Schmidt Kjaergaard, "The Florist's Daughter" by Patricia Hampl. "The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America" by Bill O'Reilly, "Uncommon Warriors: 200 years of the Most Unusual American Naval Vessels" by Ken W. Sayers.

New paperback

"Holiday Secrets" by Susan Sleeman, "Christmas Double Cross" by Jodie Bailey, "An Amish Christmas Promise" by Jo Ann Brown, "The Amish Christmas Matchmaker" by Vannetta Chapman, "Her Cowboy Till Christmas" by Jill Kemerer, "Amish Christmas Abduction" by Dana R. Lynn, "The Secret Christmas Child" by Lee Tobin McClain, "A Snow Globe Christmas" by Linda Goodnight.