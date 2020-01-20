BOOK BUZZ: Book sale to take place at Pathfinder

BALDWIN — A book sale will be held during the months of January and February at the Pathfinder Community Library. Sale books are 25 cents apiece or fill a box for $2.

Book of the week

"Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (fiction). A senior partner at a prestigious New York law firm, Kate Morgan couldn’t be prouder of her three grown children. Tamara, Anthony, and Claire all went to great schools, chose wonderful career paths, and would have made their father proud. A single mother for years after the death of her husband, Kate keeps a tight rein on her family, her career, and even her own emotions, never once asking herself if she truly knows her children ... or if her hopes for them are the right ones, and what they want. She is about to find out. During one hectic summer in Manhattan, Kate’s world turns upside-down. One child has been keeping an astonishing secret while another confesses to an equally shocking truth. A wonderful match and picture-book wedding are traded for a relationship that shakes Kate to her core. A totally inappropriate love affair and an out-of-wedlock baby complete the chaos. Challenged as a mother and as a successful independent woman herself, Kate struggles to keep up with a dizzying and escalating chain of events, and begins to realize that she has a part to play in the chaos — because Kate, too, has kept secrets from her children.

New nonfiction

"The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals" by Michael Pollan, "The Natural Navigator: A Watchful Explorer's Guide to a Nearly Forgotten Skill" by Tristan Gooley, "Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program That Works" by Evelyn Tribole, "The Art of the Fold: How to Make Innovative Books and Paper Structures" by Hedi Kyle, "The Art of Landscape Quilting" by Nancy Zieman, "Meatonomics: How the Rigged Economics of Meat and Dairy Make You Consume Too Much — and How to Eat Better, Live Longer and Spend Smarter" by David Robinson Simon, "The Botany of Desire: A Plant's Eye View of the World" by Michael Pollan (large print), "The Little Seagull Handbook" by Richard Bullock.

New fiction

"The Last Second: A Brit in the FBI Novel" by Catherine Coulter, "Virgin River" by Robyn Carr (large print), "Shelter Mountain" by Robyn Carr (large print), "Where the Story Starts" by Imogen Clark, "Trail of Secrets" by Eileen Goudge, "Angel Eyes" by Robert B. Parker (large print).

New kids

"I'm Not Scared!" by Jonathan Allen, "Hot Dog" by Molly Coxe, "My Tooth is Loose Dr. Moose" by Scholastic, "Pinkalicious Eggstraordinary Easter" by Victoria Kann, "Peanut and Pearl's Picnic Adventure" by Rebecca Dotlich, "The Princess and the Pea" by Dubravka Kolanovic, "Peppa Pig Ballet Lesson" by Scholastic, "Rabbit's Wish for Snow: A Native American Legend" by Carolyn Ewing, "Biscuit's Day at the Farm" by Allyssa Capucilli.