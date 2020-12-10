BOOK BUZZ

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Library, along with co-sponsors Baldwin Quick Stop and Baldwin Lions Club, will be hosting a "Children's Christmas Gift Giveaway" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 19.

Goodie bags with crafts, snacks, and other fun things will be distributed outside the library. Please remember to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other people not in your household.

As a reminder, the Pathfinder Community Library is "curbside service only" until further notice. Go to pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010 for more information.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Eleanor" by David Michaelis (non fiction). In the first single-volume cradle-to-grave portrait in six decades, acclaimed biographer David Michaelis delivers a stunning account of Eleanor Roosevelt’s remarkable life of transformation. An orphaned niece of President Theodore Roosevelt, she converted her Gilded Age childhood of denial and secrecy into an irreconcilable marriage with her ambitious fifth cousin Franklin. Despite their inability to make each other happy, Franklin Roosevelt transformed Eleanor from a settlement house volunteer on New York’s Lower East Side into a matching partner in New York’s most important power couple in a generation.

NEW FICTION: "Shadow of the Dragon" by Marc Cameron, "Shakeup" by Stuart Woods, "Wyoming True" by Diana Palmer, "White Ivy" by Susie Yang, "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, and "Rescue" by Anita Shreve.

NEW MYSTERY: "Shadow Ridge" by M.E. Browning, "Cold as Ice" by Allison Brennan, "The Cereal Murders" by Diane Mott Davidson, and "The Edge of Dreams" by Rhys Bowen.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "You Betrayed Me" by Lisa Jackson, "Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich, "A Time For Mercy" by John Grisham, "Silvo" by Vic J. Hanson, "The Black Marshal" by John Dyson, "Trial by Fire" by David Whitehead, "Hangman's Gulch" by Floyd Rogers, and "The Wishbook Wife" by Jerome Gardner.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Beauchamp Hall" by Danielle Steel, "Butterfly Bayou" by Lexi Blake, "Hush" by Cherry Adair, "Lost and Found" by Danielle Steel, "Sinister Intentions" by Heather Graham, "Can't Hurry Love" by Molly O'Keefe, "Rogue Stallion" by Diana Palmer, and "Almost Home" by Debbie Macomber.

NEW NON-FICTION: "The Luckiest Man: life with John McCain" by Mark Salter, "Modern Comfort Food: a Barefoot Contessa cookbook" by Ina Garten, "The Dead are Arising: the life of Malcolm X" by Les Payne, "Eleanor" by David Michaelis, and "Saving Gracie: how one dog escaped the shadowy world of American puppy mills" by Carol Bradley.