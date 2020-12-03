BOOK BUZZ

BALDWIN — Donations are being accepted at the Pathfinder Community Library for our Children's Christmas Giveaway. We are in need of new and unopened individual snacks, school supplies, wrapping paper and tape.

Please bring all items to the Pathfinder Library by December 14. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Just ring the bell! Thank you for your generosity!

Just a reminder that curbside service ONLY is now available at the Pathfinder Community Library until further notice. Go to pathfinderlibrary.org for further details, or call 231-745-4010.

Computers will not be available at this time. Thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time due to COVID 19.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (fiction). From the bestselling author of Rich and Pretty comes a suspenseful and provocative novel keenly attuned to the complexities of parenthood, race, and class. Leave the World Behind explores how our closest bonds are reshaped—and unexpected new ones are forged—in moments of crisis. A magnetic novel about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.

NEW NON FICTION: "This Book Will Make You Kinder: an empathy handbook" by Henry James Garrett, "101 Things to See and Do in Ireland" by Ian Hill, "Watercolor Journeys" by Richard Schilling, "1001 Cookie Recipes" by Gregg Gillespie, "The Wolves of Mount McKinley" by Adolph Murie, "Mosses of the Great Lake Forest" by Howard Alvin Crum, and "The Best Diabetes Slow Cooker Recipes" by Judith Finlayson.

NEW KIDS: "Will You Be My Friend?" by Sam McBratney, "I Promise" by LeBron James, "Night Walk" by Sara O'Leary, "5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas" by Jimmy Fallon, and "Bunheads" by Misty Copeland.

NEW FICTION: "Meddling With a Millionaire" by Cat Schield, "A Hunger Like No Other" by Kresley Cole, "Swan Point" by Sherryl Woods, and "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam.

NEW LARGE PRINT WESTERN: "Bodie" by Alan Irwin, "Buffalo Ground" by Stack Sutton, "Comanche Captive" by James Gordon White, "Brogan and the Judge Killer" by L.D. Tetlow, "Bequest to a Texan" by Marshall Grover, "Bear Paw" by Nevada Carter, "This Savage Land" by Johnny Mack Bride, "The Bronco Trail" by John Benteen, "Crooked Sheriff" by John Dyson, and "Killer's Harvest" by Vic J. Hanson.