BOC approves road millage proposal Voters will decide in November

The Lake county BOC approved placing a renewal of the road patrol millage on the November ballot at its meeting July 8. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the placement of the Road Patrol millage renewal for six years on the November ballot at its meeting July 8.

The proposal is for a renewal of the current 2.997 mills, set to expire in December 2020, which generates around $1.73 million annually to fund the Sheriff's Department.

Since it is a renewal of the current millage, it will not increase the amount of taxes residents currently pay.

The board also approved a motion to combine the secretary and the property and evidence clerk positions into one full-time position under the Sheriff's Department with funding split between the general fund and the road patrol fund.

County Administrator Tobi Lake said, "There is an employee retiring and that will leave a vacant position, and they have a part-time position that does the evidence. The Sheriff's Department is willing to combine those two positions into one that will be paid jointly out of the general fund and the road patrol fund. The bottom line is that will save us around $30,000 in the general fund.

"The sheriff's office has been very good about trying to help us with our general fund budget," he added.

BOC member Karl Walls told the board he was glad to see that the Sheriff's department was taking steps to help the county save money.

"Whenever a department takes steps to eliminate part-time or help the budget in some way, I think everybody can be on board with that," Walls said.

The motion was approved unanimously.

In other business, the board voted to accept the resignation of Tara Mooney from the Lake County Planning Commission, term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The board will be looking for a replacement to fill that position till the end of the current term.

The BOC also accepted the resignation of Barb Stenger from the West Michigan Community Mental Health Board, term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

No decision was made on filling the position.

The next meeting of the BOC is at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22.