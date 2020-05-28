As Michigan slowly begins to reopen, Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC) is offering free assistance for businesses that need to purchase non-medical grade Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep employees safe.

PMBC recently announced the expansion of its online platform -- "COVID-19 Procurement Platform." Through the platform, employers of all sizes and industries can search through a database of PPE suppliers, as well as contact information. In addition, the site has a place where businesses with the capacity to supply PPE may submit their information to the database.

For more information or to access the online platform, visit michiganbusiness.org/ppe.