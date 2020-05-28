Assistance available for businesses needing PPE Pure Michigan Business Connect online platform designed to match businesses with suppliers of PPE

As Michigan slowly begins to reopen, Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC) is offering free assistance for businesses that need to purchase non-medical grade Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep employees safe.

PMBC recently announced the expansion of its online platform -- "COVID-19 Procurement Platform." Through the platform, employers of all sizes and industries can search through a database of PPE suppliers, as well as contact information. In addition, the site has a place where businesses with the capacity to supply PPE may submit their information to the database.

For more information or to access the online platform, visit michiganbusiness.org/ppe.