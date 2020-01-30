Annual Point-in-Time counts the homeless in Lake County

Nonprofit, government and private agencies affiliated with the West Michigan Housing Network conducted their annual Point-in-Time count of the homeless in Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo) less Nonprofit, government and private agencies affiliated with the West Michigan Housing Network conducted their annual Point-in-Time count of the homeless in Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties on Wednesday. ... more Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Annual Point-in-Time counts the homeless in Lake County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FREMONT -- The West Michigan Housing Network sought out where the homeless among us were located in Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties for its annual Point-in-Time count on Wednesday.

"We know that in rural areas, there's a lot of people who aren't sheltered and who are homeless," said Bill Jessup, West Michigan Housing Network chairperson and Supportive Services for Veteran Families Manager for Goodwill Industries of West Michigan. "These are the people we're looking for."

The Point-in-Time (PIT) assessment identifies the needs of people experiencing homelessness. The West Michigan Housing Network coordinates efforts in the four counties to reduce homelessness and to increase access to affordable housing. TrueNorth Community Services is the region's Housing Assessment and Resource Agency (HARA) and is the network's lead agency.

Results will be forwarded to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which is then used by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials with TrueNorth said.

The PIT count identifies sheltered and unsheltered people on a single night in January. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that communities receiving federal funding from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grants program conduct a census of all sheltered people.

"When in need, we help families and individuals find shelter and resources," said Diana Hanna, housing and family services director for TrueNorth. "This is part of that effort."

The effort is not that straightforward, however.

"A tent in January in Michigan isn't permanent housing," Jessup said. "We're looking to permanently house people."

Debbie Chatfield, a housing resource specialist with TrueNorth, points out: "Couch-surfing isn't considered being homeless, but we still want to know about those individuals so we can help them."

The West Michigan Housing Network adheres to the Housing First model, an approach that aims to quickly and successfully connect individuals and families experiencing homelessness to permanent housing.

Services vary in each of the four counties served by the network, and are based on funding availability.

TrueNorth's housing services include intake and referrals for housing and homelessness programs, emergency shelter, rental assistance, and access to the housing choice voucher waiting list.

According to the Michigan Campaign to End Homelessness' 2018 annual report, there were 65,104 homeless individuals in Michigan in 2018.

Those included 3,605 military veterans; 8,367 seniors (ages 55 and older); and 3,995 young adults (ages 18-24). Forty-four percent of Michigan's homeless report having a disability, compared to 14 percent in the state's general population.