BALDWIN — 4-H youth and their families from all over Lake County came together Sunday, July 18, to celebrate 4-H Family Day at the Shrine of the Pines. Participants enjoyed hands-on demonstrations from Mason-Lake Conservation District, toured the Shrine of the Pines Museum, completed wood-burning crafts, learned about raising rabbits and chickens, and had dinner with other 4-H families from all over the county. The event was sponsored by the Gerber Foundation of Fremont.