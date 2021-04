BALDWIN - Lake County 911 Dispatch employees conducting Basic Life Support CPR training/testing on April 14, at the LIFE EMS base in Baldwin.

Lake County Central Dispatch worked with the University of Michigan's Department of Emergency Medicine's SaveMiHeart Director, Teri Shields to get the funding for the training.

Lake County 911 Central Dispatch did the SaveMiHeart, Telephone CPR (T-CPR) course first; which is a nonprofit initiative in Michigan to help improve survival from out of hospital cardiac arrests, a free on line course for telecommunicator management of 911 cardiac arrest calls.

We would like to give recognition to the Heart Rescue Project who provided the grant funding to Michigan's SaveMiHeart initiative to improve survival from out of hospital cardiac arrest.