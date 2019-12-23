4-H bowling event scheduled Dec. 30

BALDWIN — The simplicity and enjoyment of bowling makes it a favorite sport of people all over the world.

The same can said locally, which is why the Lake County 4-H program is inviting all registered 4-H members, 4-H leaders, and their families for an afternoon of bowling fun.

Join us from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Baldwin Bowling Center for bowling and pizza as we celebrate another year of 4-H. The event is free, but you must call 231-745-2732 by Dec. 27 to reserve your spot. Limited lanes available, so call early. If needed, additional lanes can be opened at $8 per person.

Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult during the bowling party.

If you haven’t re-enrolled for 4-H for the 2019-20 4-H year, there is still time. Re-enrollment can be done at canr.msu.edu/4h/join_4_h or pick up an application at the MSU Extension office, located in the Baldwin Business Center at 830 Michigan Ave., Suite 601, in Baldwin.

Not familiar with 4-H? 4-H is the largest youth-based organization in U.S., reaching nearly six million young people each year. 4-H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Kids complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids can concentrate on one focus area or they can try a variety of programs throughout their 4-H experience. Regardless of the project area, all 4-H programs include mentoring and career readiness as core elements.

4-H is open to all youth, ages 5-19, through local community clubs, in-schools and after-school programs and 4-H camps. For more information on Lake County 4-H, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at 231-745-2732 or visit canr.msu.edu/4h/join_4_h.

Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Baldwin and Baldwin Bowling Center for sponsoring the event.