4-H Youth Development holding Smart Money contests    

LAKE COUNTY — In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension 4-H Youth Development is holding Smart Money Contests.

Michigan youth, ages 9-19, can win cash prizes by competing in the Cash Composition Contest or the Show Your Money Smarts Contest. Through a generous sponsorship from Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) and Michigan Education Trust (MET), first place winners will need to decide whether to choose $1000 toward a MESP and/or MET 529 or take the lower cash prize amount.

The ten winners of these contests also can serve as this year’s Youth Ambassadors leading to additional opportunities to share their financial knowledge with their peers and enhance their leadership skills.

“These Smart Money Contests are not only a great opportunity for Michigan youth to win money, but also a fun way to learn about financial topics,” said Kathy Jamieson, Macomb County MSU Extension Educator.

Kelly Masters, chair of the Michigan Financial Wellness Network stated, "Michigan residents are very fortunate to have hundreds of committed organizations working collaboratively to provide free, non-solicitous financial wellness programs year-round, and during Michigan Financial Wellness Month."

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

These contests will take place entirely online.

• Cash Composition Contest: Entry and submission must be completed by April 5 at tinyurl.com/CashCompositionContest2021.

• Show Your Money Smart Contest: Registration must be completed by April 23 at tinyurl.com/ShowYourMoney2021.

For more information, please contact Kathy Jamieson at jamies13@msu.edu or Laurie Rivetto at rivettoL@msu.edu.

— MSU is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer. Michigan State University Extension programs and materials are open to all without regard to race, color, national origin, gender identity, religion, age, height, weight, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital status, family status or veteran status. Persons with disabilities may request accommodations by calling 517-884-1855 by April 1, to ensure sufficient time to make arrangements. Requests received after this date will be met when possible.