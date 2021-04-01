4-H Youth Development holding Smart Money contests    

LAKE COUNTY — In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension 4-H Youth Development is holding Smart Money Contests.
Michigan youth, ages 9-19, can win cash prizes by competing in the Cash Composition Contest or the Show Your Money Smarts Contest. Through a generous sponsorship from Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) and Michigan Education Trust (MET), first place winners will need to decide whether to choose $1000 toward a MESP and/or MET 529 or take the lower cash prize amount.