BALDWIN — Community youth centers are incredibly important for a healthy, vibrant community. They provide opportunities for young people to interact with each other outside of school while developing skills and abilities needed to succeed.

The Lake County 4-H Community Center, opening soon in the Baldwin Business Center, aims at increasing the quality and quantity of out-of-school time programs, which provide a safe environment for expanded learning opportunities.

Delivered by 4-H staff and volunteers, afterschool experiences combine MSU Extension and 4-H resources with community-based organizations to offer high-quality care, education, and development experiences to youth.

Based on the experiential learning model, youth in 4-H participate in specific program areas through the learn-by-doing approach. In addition to gaining valuable content knowledge, this model teaches 4-H members critical life skills such as goal setting, self-discipline, conflict resolution and teamwork that directly contributes to the communities they live in.

The growth of these life skills are just one of the many positive youth development outcomes that occur from youth’s participation in 4-H and result in a direct impact on not only themselves but others youth interact with as well.

Offering a diverse range of topics and interest areas, 4-H is the largest youth development organization in Michigan. In fact, each year more than 200,000 young people explore what interests and excites them as they grow through Michigan 4-H.

From program areas ranging from science and technology to clothing and textiles, and so much more, 4-H provides fun, educational opportunities that empower young people with skills to lead for a lifetime and become the foundation for future success.

To learn more about the Lake County 4-H Community Center and 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.