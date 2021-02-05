4-H Capitol Experience Youth Summit offered virtually in 2021

LAKE COUNTY — The popular Michigan State University Extension pre-college event, 4-H Capitol Experience, will be held virtually March 13, 17 and 20. This reimagined “youth summit” will maintain key components of the popular event and will be held over the course of three non-consecutive days.

The emphasis of the event will continue to be on youth sharing their ideas with their peers and will include the opportunity to meet with elected officials and others holding careers in public policy.

Teen steering committee members have been working hard since the fall to plan the event.

Steering committee member Jael Tombaugh said, “Although we are in a virtual format, I believe that there will be many new and unique opportunities this year to make the experience of this event even better. I highly recommend attending if you are wanting to learn more about how to use and apply your voice as a youth leader in government and beyond, or if you are just wanting to learn more about how government functions outside of the classroom.”

Planned activities include panel discussions, participant-selected breakout sessions and meetings with elected officials. There will also be plenty of time for teen-led issue groups around topics selected by youth registrants, including agriculture, civil rights, education, environment and natural resources, health and human services, jobs and economy, and law enforcement.

Registration is open until Feb. 21. The $20 registration fee includes a mailed conference kit with handouts, an event t-shirt, swag and other surprises.

More information, including an event flyer, agenda and registration link, can be found at tinyurl.com/eoizvac3 or by contacting Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator at platteb1@msu.edu.