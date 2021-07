TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society will host the 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show on Aug. 7, in downtown Traverse City.

Set along the tree-lined boardwalk of the Boardman River, just steps from Front Street, vintage wood and fiberglass boats, many of which were built in Michigan, will be displayed for the free daylong event.

Boats by manufacturers such as Aero Craft, Century, Chris Craft, Dodge Watercar, Gar Wood, and Hacker-Craft, among many others, may be available for viewing.

Spectators of all ages will appreciate the craftsmanship, quality, and variety of boats that will be displayed both along the boardwalk and on land, and will be encouraged to submit their vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Twenty awards in all, including Best Owner Restored, Best Original/Preserved, Junior Craftsman Award (awarded to a young person), and Best Pre-War Runabout, will be presented at 3 p.m.

More than 40 boats are expected to be exhibited. Spectators may view the boats, chat with the owners and visit several nautical vendors that will be on site.

Following the cancellation of the event in 2020 due to the pandemic and high water levels that covered the boardwalk, The Water Wonderland Chapter and the boat owners are looking forward to bringing this annual celebration back to Traverse City.

Boats on the Boardwalk is generously supported by Hagerty Insurance of Traverse City.

Boat owners who are interested in participating can contact Amanda VanderWeele at 616-970-3639 or email ajweeles@me.com with questions. Register at wwcacbs.org/event/boats-on-the-boardwalk-boat-show.

About the event:

• What: The 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show featuring dozens of wood and fiberglass vintage boats, hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society.

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 7

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Boat launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the boat ramp off E. Grandview Parkway just east of N Park St. Awards Ceremony at 3 p.m.

• Location: The Boardman River Boardwalk, Downtown Traverse City, one block north of Front Street.

• Cost: Free

• Getting there: The Park Street bridge is closed for reconstruction. Spectators are asked to use the N. Cass Street bridge, the pedestrian bridge between Cass St. and Park St. or the TART Trail underpass and pedestrian crosswalks to access boats along the north boardwalk and on land.