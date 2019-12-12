25-year-old man faces assault, theft charges Suspect remains lodged at Osceola County Jail

REED CITY — A Chase man is facing charges in Osceola County’s 77th District Court for allegedly assaulting family members with a firearm and stealing an all-terrain vehicle.

Trevor Joseph Smith, 25, was arraigned Dec. 4 on counts of malicious destruction of property, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and weapons/felony firearms, according to court records.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 220th Avenue near 10 Mile Road in Lincoln Township Dec. 1 for a subject who became combative after his family attempted to have an intervention regarding his drug use, according to a news release.

The family told deputies Smith was discharging an AR-15 at another family member’s pickup truck, and continued to fire the weapon before fleeing on a stolen ATV prior to deputies’ arrival.

Deputies tracked Smith from the home in Lincoln Township to a residence in Lake County, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said illegal drugs are believed to be a factor in this incident.

He noted the case is no longer under investigation.

Smith currently is lodged at the Osceola County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resource Enforcement Division, Reed City Police Officers and Osceola County EMS.