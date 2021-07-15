Child tax credit starts hitting US families' bank accounts JOSH BOAK, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 2:14 p.m.
Tamika Daniel poses for a photo in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, will start receiving the Child Tax Credit on Thursday. The extra $1,000 a month for the next year could be a life-changer for Daniel, who now works as a community organizer for a Richmond nonprofit. It will help provide a security deposit on a new apartment.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris wave to children in the crowd during an event to mark the start of monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington.
4 of9 Tamika Daniel poses for a photo in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, will start receiving the Child Tax Credit on Thursday. The extra $1,000 a month for the next year could be a life-changer for Daniel, who now works as a community organizer for a Richmond nonprofit. It will help provide a security deposit on a new apartment. John C. Clark/AP Show More Show Less
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark the start of monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to mark the start of monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington.
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark the start of monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington.
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — The child tax credit had always been an empty gesture to millions of parents like Tamika Daniel.
That changed Thursday when the first payment of $1,000 hit Daniel’s bank account — and dollars started flowing to the pockets of more than 35 million families around the country. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, didn’t even know the tax credit existed until President Joe Biden expanded it for one year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed in March.