Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to NY Fashion Week RAGAN CLARK and JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 1:30 p.m.
Models, including Gigi Hadid, center, walk the runway during the finale at the Brandon Maxwell spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Brooklyn borough of New York during Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell spring/summer 2022 fashion show in the Brooklyn borough of New York during Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of Brandon Maxwell's show at New York Fashion Week, his models were doing something models don't usually do on runways: They were smiling.
Maybe that's because Maxwell had dressed them in clothes meant to project joy and fun — psychedelic patterns, shimmering fabrics and bright colors, in casual garments that evoked a day in the park or at the beach.
