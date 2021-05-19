Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen ELAINE GANLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 11:44 a.m.
1 of23 Women enjoy a cafe and an orange juice at a café terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Strasbourg, eastern France. It's a grand day for the French. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life — sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors — to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Customers sit at a cafe terrace in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, May, 19, 2021. It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
PARIS (AP) — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French “joie de vivre” — sipping coffee and red wine with friends.
The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their world famous lifestyle. As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.
ELAINE GANLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON