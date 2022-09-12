Waddingham in high tops, Fanning goes full glam at Emmys LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 8:27 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Waddingham wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet Monday while Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood in a gown designed by Sharon Long of her show, “The Great,” as glamour returned to the Emmys in sticky Los Angeles humidity.
Waddingham, from “Ted Lasso,” showed off her comfy white shoes beneath her corseted strapless pink look. Fanning, her hair in a pinned-back bob, said she wanted to honor the creatives on her show that provided her with her first Emmys nod. Fanning's look was black and pink, embellished at the chest.