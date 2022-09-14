Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota bZ4X vs. 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Toyota largely pioneered hybrid vehicles, and its extensive lineup of gas-saving models today is a testament to that. But it’s taken a while for Toyota to finally come out with its first mass-market electric vehicle: the all-new 2023 Toyota bZ4X. This is a small SUV that’s about the same size as the brand’s RAV4 and offers many of the same appealing qualities such as a comfortable ride and available all-wheel drive.
However, the bZ4X is taking trails that have already been blazed by other automakers. One key rival shoppers should consider is the Volkswagen ID.4. This is VW’s first electric SUV and it too promises to deliver familiar brand traits for a new electrified world. Which battery-powered SUV is the better buy? Edmunds experts compared them to find out.