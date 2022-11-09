Edmunds: Best EVs with the longest driving range

Driving range is one of the most important factors for most shoppers in the market for an electric vehicle. The term “range anxiety” has been synonymous with EVs for most of their existence, but that shouldn’t be the case anymore. Many EVs can now drive about 300 miles or well north of that. And if you can charge daily at home or at work, then you should have sufficient EV driving range.
Edmunds has conducted its real-world driving range test on over 40 EV models. The test is a mixture of city and highway driving. Below is a list of five EVs that have driven the farthest in our testing, starting with the longest. We also include EPA-estimated driving ranges as well.