Edmunds: 2023 Acura Integra vs. 2023 Mazda 3 Turbo Hatch

Acura has brought the enthusiast favorite Integra nameplate back to the market after a two-decade hiatus. It now takes the form of a hatchback sedan rather than the hatchback coupe most people might remember. It offers roomy seating, standard turbocharged power and many helpful driver assistance features.
The 2023 Mazda 3 hatchback with its optional turbocharged engine brings up similar fuzzy memories of the late 2000s Mazdaspeed 3, albeit with a more refined demeanor. Both cars promise driving fun at a somewhat reasonable price. Which one does it better? Edmunds compared them to find out.