Edmunds: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. 2022 Kia EV6

Seemingly overnight, the all-electric small SUV segment has exploded with options from both startup companies and established automotive players. Two of the most promising new models come from sister brands Hyundai and Kia.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 flaunts a retro-futuristic design in a spacious, fast-charging form, while the Kia EV6 wears a sleek, future-facing look to match its excellent performance. Prospective buyers are likely to consider both since they’re very similar underneath the sheetmetal. But are there enough differences to make one stand out over the other? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.