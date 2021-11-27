Bob Dylan artwork show opens in Miami, new cinema paintings ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 3:24 p.m.
1 of12 Bob Dylan's new series of paintings "Deep Focus" are part of an exhibit of his visual art at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. "Retrospectrum" will showcase over 180 of Dylan's acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures, including new pieces that will be shown for the first time. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Artwork by Bob Dylan, America's master lyricist, are on display in the exhibit "Retrospectrum" at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. The exhibit includes work dating back to the 1960's and 70's. But the vast majority was created in the past 15 years. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Jordana Pomeroy, director of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, looks at a new series of paintings called "Deep Focus" by Bob Dylan, at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. Dylan, America's lyricist and Noble laureate, will exhibit more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures in the exhibit "Retrospectrum", which runs from Nov. 30- April 17. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 The entrance to "Restrospectrum", an exhibit of Bob Dylan's visual art at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. The exhibit showcasing more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures, will be on display at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 An iron sculpture by Bob Dylan is on display in the exhibit "Retrospectrum" at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A student takes a photo of Bob Dylan's "Subway Cityscape Triptych" painting at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. The exhibition with more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures will kick off the same week as Art Basel Miami Beach and will run through April 17. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 The front of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum showcasing Bob Dylan's "Retrospectrum" exhibit, at Florida International's University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. The most comprehensive exhibition of Dylan's visual art to be held in the U.S., goes on display on Tuesday, Nov. 20- April 17. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A pencil sketch drawn by Bob Dylan of his song "Like a Rolling Stone", is on display as part of an exhibit of his visual art at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. "Retrospectrum" is the most comprehensive exhibit of Dylan's acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures, to the held in the U.S. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MIAMI (AP) — Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery.
The most comprehensive exhibition of the Nobel laureate’s visual art to be held in the U.S. goes on display on Tuesday in Miami at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. Forty new pieces by the 80-year-old songwriter will be showcased for the first time.
Written By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON