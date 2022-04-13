'Biophilia' style: Nature as self-expression, solace KIM COOK, Associated Press April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 5:17 p.m.
1 of8 This image provided by Catherine Weitzman jewelry shows a floral necklace. Designer Catherine Weitzman says. "Nature has not only inspired my jewelry," she says. Her current collection has necklaces made of tiny alpine flowers captured in glass; earrings, cast in gold vermeil or recycled silver, of fan coral found on island beaches; and pendants of fern from the forest floor, also cast in metal. Weitzman thinks biophilia is trending because the idea of being surrounded by nature and connecting with others enhances "mood, productivity and creativity, while reducing stress. The world needs a nice boost of all those things right now." (Catherine Weitzman jewelry via AP) Catherine Weitzman jewelry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 This image provided by Stacy Billman shows a floral sleeve tattoo. Stacy Billman in Savoy, Illinois says her favorite job has been as a floral designer during college. So she decided to have a floral sleeve tattooed on her arm over a nine-month period during the pandemic. (Stacy Billman via AP) Stacy Billman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 File - Letitia Wright, right, and Danai Gurira, second from right, attend the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in New York, March 15, 2022. Sarah Burton staged her Alexander McQueen show amid piles of wood chips and also celebrated mycelium. Though she didn't use the material, she said she's still experimenting with it, she evoked fungi in touches sewn or woven into some of her looks. Leanne Italie/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 This image provided by Furnish shows a home office space. Rachel Magana, senior visual designer for Fernish, a West Coast-based furnishings subscription service, says engagement on their website goes up whenever they post photos of greenery-filled rooms, such as "plant walls" in home offices. "Biophilia certainly became more engrained during Covid, when more of us started to become "plant parents" and found a new appreciation for making our homes a relaxing refuge." (Marcus Meisler via AP) Marcus Meisler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This image provided by Sarah Jefferys Architecture and Interiors shows an interior of a sustainable townhouse. Sarah Jefferys, who's eponymous firm is in New York, says connecting to natural light and nature with the home space increases feelings of calm and reduces stress. "People are simply happier when they're surrounded by natural sunlight. Biophilia improves quality of life; It boosts their mood, energy, creativity, and overall psychological wellbeing." (Michael Moran via AP) Michael Moran/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
From tattoos to clothing to furnishings, more people are adorning their bodies and homes with themes from nature. Designers and artists who see this “biophilia” trend think it’s a response to both the pandemic and anxiety about environmental destruction.
“Our collective yearning for nature and the solace that it brings, especially during the pandemic, has led to a fixation on all things earthy. It’s popping up in all kinds of design spaces,” says Veronique Hyland, Elle magazine’s fashion features director and author of an upcoming essay collection, “Dress Code” (Harper Collins, March 2022).