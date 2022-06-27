Asian chili-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4

For this year’s Fourth of July cookout, update long-held traditions with globally inspired flavors — starting with the burger.

This recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, is loosely based on a Filipino “chori” burger. It’s a spiced chorizo patty topped with a banana ketchup, mayo and a relish called atchara, or pickled green papaya. The sweet-savory toppings wonderfully balance the richness of the chili-spiced pork.