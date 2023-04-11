Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Picture May 17, 2001. In the final seconds of the season seven finale of "Friends," Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel reveals she's pregnant — but who's the father? This was a classic May sweeps cliffhanger, luring viewers and reaping advertising dollars for NBC.
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.