US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cLessons in Chemistry\u201d by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) 2. \u201cTomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow\u201d by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) 3. \u201cThe House in the Pines\u201d by Ana Reyes (Dutton) 4. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 5. \u201cThe House of Wolves\u201d by Patterson\/Lupica (Little, Brown) 6. \u201cDemon Copperhead\u201d by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) 7. \u201cExiles\u201d by Jane Harper (Flatiron) 8. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 9. \u201cMad Honey\u201d by Picoult\/Boylan (Ballantine) 10. \u201cMaame\u201d by Jessica George (St. Martin's Press) 11. \u201cHow to Sell a Haunted House\u201d by Grady Hendrix (Berkley) 12. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 13. \u201cThe Cabinet of Dr. Leng\u201d by Preston\/Child (Grand Central Publishing) 14. \u201cWithout a Trace\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 15. \u201cRemarkably Bright Creatures\u201d by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201c8 Rules of Love\u201d by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster) 2. \u201cSpare\u201d by Prince Harry (Random House) 3. \u201cBecoming Free Indeed\u201d by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson) 4. \u201cLove, Pamela\u201d by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street) 5. \u201cNever Give an Inch\u201d by Mike Pompeo (Broadside) 6. \u201cI\u2019m Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) 7. \u201cThe Light We Carry\u201d by Michelle Obama (Crown) 8. \u201cThe Creative Act\u201d by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) 9. \u201cThe Nazi Conspiracy\u201d by Meltzer\/Mensch (Flatiron) 10. \u201cThe Blue Zones American Kitchen\u201d by Dan Buettner (National Geographic) 11. \u201cStraight Shooter\u201d by Stephen A. Smith (13A) 12. \u201cStart, Stay, or Leave\u201d by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum) 13. \u201cMind Your Mindset" by Hyatt\/Miller (Baker) 14. \u201cCobalt Red\u201d by Siddarth Kara (St. Martin's Press) 15. \u201cGood Boundaries and Goodbyes\u201d by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson) MASS MARKET PAPERBACK 1. \u201cRecovery Road\u201d by Christine Feehan (Berkley) 2. \u201cRich Dad Poor Dad\u201d by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata) 3. \u201cBeautiful\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 4. \u201cFort Misery\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 5. \u201cThe Red Book\u201d by Patterson\/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing) 6. \u201cAbsolute Fear\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 7. \u201cIn Her Highlander\u2019s Bed\u201d by Lynsay Sands (Avon) 8. \u201cThe Fires of Hell\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 9. \u201cGame On\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Pocket) 10. \u201cShadows Reel\u201d by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 11. \u201cMeant to Be\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press) 12. \u201cHigh Stakes\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 13. \u201cMacGregor After\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 14. \u201cAlaskan Mountain Search\u201d by Sarah Verland (Love Inspired Suspense) 15. \u201c21st Birthday\u201d by Patterson\/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cIt Starts with Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 2. \u201cHeart Bones\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 3. \u201cFinal Offer\u201d by Lauren Asher (Bloom) 4. \u201cMy Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 7\u201d by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga) 5. \u201cMaybe Now\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 6. \u201cTwisted Love\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom) 7. \u201cThe Maid\u201d by Nita Prose (Ballantine) 8. \u201cThe Housemaid\u201d by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cUnder the Whispering Door\u201d by T.J. Klune (Tor) 10. \u201cAnd There He Kept Her\u201d by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen) 11. \u201cA Court of Silver Flames\u201d by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury) 12. \u201cBook Lovers\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 13. \u201cTwisted Games\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom) 14. \u201cHour Game\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 15. \u201cThe Jailhouse Lawyer\u201d by Patterson\/Allen (Grand Central Publishing)