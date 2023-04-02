Rock, country, blues merge at 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This year's CMT Music Awards will merge country, rock and blues straight from the heart of Texas, featuring performances including collaborations with Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani and Gary Clark Jr. and tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

The annual fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas, on Sunday also will honor country superstar and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award, recognizing her for being a “visible and vocal advocate” for diverse voices in country music.