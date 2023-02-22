Review: Irish Oscar nominee 'The Quiet Girl' speaks clearly

Though gently restrained and delicately crafted, “The Quiet Girl” has managed to make plenty of noise. Colm Bairead's modestly scaled drama, his directorial debut, is the highest-grossing Irish-language film of all time. It bested “Belfast” at the Irish Film & Television Awards. And it's nominated for best international film at the Academy Awards, a first for Ireland.
It's not hard to see why. Bairead's sensitive and heartfelt film, which is debuting in many theaters Friday, is a stirring testament to what's possible on a modest scale with a few well-chosen words. Set in 1981 rural Ireland, “The Quiet Girl” — a clever tweak to the title of John Ford's Ireland-set “The Quiet Man” — comes from Claire Keegan's short story “Foster," and it preserves much of the rhythm and concision of a good short story.