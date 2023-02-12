‘Magic Mike's Last Dance' wins Super Bowl weekend box office

The third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind.
“ Magic Mike’s Last Dance ” earned $8.2 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Cameron's “Avatar” sequel brought in an additional $6.9 million while the 25th anniversary rerelease of “Titanic” took in $6.4 million from Friday to Sunday.