Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West bookstore)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At Books & Books, the nonprofit store Judy Blume and her husband have run for the past seven years, you will find her own work in various sections: from general fiction, among the other “B”-named authors, to a shelf dedicated to her — a name unto herself.
For more than 50 years, Blume has been a proud member of the literary community. She is also a literary celebrity of the rarest kind, who has not only sold millions of books, but also moved young readers so profoundly that, as adults, they approach her in tears and thank her.