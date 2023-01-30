Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 5-11:

Feb. 5: Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 82. Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows,” ″Falcon Crest”) is 82. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 79. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 77. Actor Barbara Hershey is 75. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 75. Actor Tom Wilkinson (“Selma”) is 75. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 61. Actor Laura Linney is 59. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Actor Chris Parnell is 56. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 55. Singer Bobby Brown is 54. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” ″Frost/Nixon,” ″Twilight” films) is 54. Actor David Chisum (“Black Box,” ″One Life to Live”) is 53. Country singer Sara Evans is 52. Country singer Tyler Farr is 39. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 36. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 36. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 35. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Peter Pan”) is 34. Drummer Graham Sierota of Echosmith is 24.

Feb. 6: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 92. Actor Mike Farrell is 84. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 83. Singer Fabian is 80. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 80. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 78. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 67. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 66. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 66. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 66. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 65. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 63. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 61. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 61. Singer Rick Astley is 57. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 54. TV host Amy Robach is 50. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 46. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 43. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 38. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 35. Singer Tinashe is 30.

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 64. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 63. Actor James Spader is 63. Country singer Garth Brooks is 61. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 61. Comedian Chris Rock is 58. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 56. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 51. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 48. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 45. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 45. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 38.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 91. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 83. Actor Nick Nolte is 82. Comedian Robert Klein is 81. Actor-guitarist Creed Bratton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 80. Actor Brooke Adams is 74. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 70. Author John Grisham is 68. Actor Henry Czerny (“Revenge,” ″The Tudors”) is 64. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 62. Actor Missy Yager (“Manchester By The Sea”) is 55. Actor Mary McCormack is 54. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 52. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 49. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ″Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 46. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 43. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 42. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 41. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Musician Anderson .Paak (solo and with Silk Sonic) is 37. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 31.

Feb. 9: Actor Janet Suzman is 84. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 82. Singer Carole King is 81. Singer Barbara Lewis is 80. Actor Joe Pesci is 80. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 79. Actor Mia Farrow is 78. Singer Joe Ely is 76. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s the Boss”) is 74. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 68. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 67. Jazz saxophonist Steve Wilson is 62. Country singer Travis Tritt is 60. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 58. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 49. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 47. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 46. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 44. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 42. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 38. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 36. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 36. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 33. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 27. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 23.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 93. Singer Roberta Flack is 86. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 76. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 72. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 67. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 63. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 62. Actor Laura Dern is 56. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 51. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse") is 51. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 49. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 45. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 42. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 42. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 42. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 42. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 41. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 41. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 33. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 32. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 29. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 26. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 23.

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 91. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 89. Musician Sergio Mendes is 82. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 71. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 67. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 67. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law & Order”) is 62. Singer Sheryl Crow is 61. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 54. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 52. Singer D’Angelo is 49. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 47. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 46. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 44. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 43. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 43. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 42. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 39. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 33. Actor Taylor Lautner is 31.